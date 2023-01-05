 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vimeo’s Indian-origin CEO announces layoffs: ‘Incredibly hard’ but also ‘responsible choice’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud said she was invested in the careers of her staff and will help them navigate the layoffs.

Amid mass layoffs across numerous tech companies, American video-hosting platform Vimeo also announced that will let go 11 percent of its staff. Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud told employees that while it was a very difficult decision, it was also the "right thing to do" for the company's success.

"We are entering 2023 with a more focused strategy to simplify Vimeo, and ultimately, our team size and composition needs to reflect that focus," Sud wrote to her staff on January 4. "This reduction enables us to achieve our growth and profitability goals in a way that is far less dependent on the broader market, putting us in full control of our destiny."

Sharing a link of her message to the staff on LinkedIn, Sud said she felt deeply for those departing the company."What we need right now is humanity," she added.

Sud wrote that she was invested in the careers of Vimeo professionals and will help them navigate the layoffs.

"I will be reaching out to each of them to offer my network to support them in their next career steps," the Vimeo boss wrote. "If you know of an opportunity or are seeking great talent, let us know a vimeotalent@vimeo.com."