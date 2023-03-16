Video: Woman passenger harassed by drunk TT at railway station in Bengaluru

A train ticket (TT) examiner was suspended for harassing a woman passenger in an inebriated state of mind near the Krishnarajapuram railway station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. A video shared on Twitter on Tuesday, which has gone viral in the last 48 hours, sees the TT asking a woman passenger for her ticket.

"Drunk TT pulled her at KJM . While the girl was telling she had her ticket, showed ticket to TT but TT didn't listen anything, pulled her and still misbehave with her. We need explanation for on duty drunk TT. @RailMinIndia @Central_Railway please take strict action against the TT," the tweet said.

As per the co-passengers, the woman was harassed by the drunk TT named Santosh despite showing her ticket. An India Today report states that Santosh was allegedly under the influence of alcohol while on duty and he pulled the lady out of the train when it stopped at the Krishnarajapuram station.

Also Read: Drunk Indian student urinates on co-passenger on New York-Delhi flight, taken into custody

The report also stated that the Railways had suspended the TT and ordered an inquiry into the accident. As per the Railways, the train was a HWH SMVB express and is a weekly train which does not stop at the Krishnarajapuram station. The Railways have suspended the TT and also ordered an inquiry into the incident.