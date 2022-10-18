 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Video: Drunk passenger bites flight attendant, forces pilot to make emergency landing

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

A Turkish Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday after an intoxicated passenger created a ruckus on board

A drunk passenger assaulted crew on a Turkish Airlines flight (Image credit: nuicemedia/Twitter)

A Turkish Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday after an intoxicated passenger created a ruckus on board and got into a fight with cabin crew.

The Jakarta-bound Turkish Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Medan, North Sumatra, because of the passenger’s drunk and disorderly conduct. According to a report in Express, the Indonesian man had to be restrained after he bit a crew member’s finger.

Footage posted on Twitter also shows him raining blows at the cabin crew.
According to local reports, the man – identified only by his initials MJJB – was a bit intoxicated and behaving rudely. Warned by flight attendants to calm down, he got further enraged and started assaulting them, going so far as to bite one crew member’s finger.

"The passenger is an Indonesian citizen and he was drunk when making the assault," Jakarta Police Sr. Comr. Endra Zulpan said according to Kompas.com.

The passenger also injured himself in the process.

He was escorted off the flight after it landed in Medan and received treatment for his injuries at Kualanamu Health Clinic.

After dropping off the unruly passenger, the Turkish Airlines flight continued to Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, where it landed shortly after 8 pm – three hours past its scheduled arrival time.

