Uzbekistan cough syrup row: Marion Biotech asked to completely halt drug production at Noida plant

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 30, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

According to the officials involved in the inspection of plants at Noida, a deviation from Schedule M for Good Manufacturing Practices was observed at Marion's plant and the regulators have asked to stop the total production at this unit.

The Uttar Pradesh state drug controller has ordered Marion Biotech to completely halt the production all drugs in its Noida unit.

According to the officials involved in the inspection of plants at Noida, a deviation from Schedule M for Good Manufacturing Practices was observed at Marion's plant and the regulators have asked the company to stop the total production at this unit.

The inspection got completed at the midnight and after inspecting the plant the decision has been taken to completely halt the drug production, an official told Moneycontrol.

A Central Drug Regulator official told that the company may be served a show cause notice as per the observations of inspection report.

"They will have to clarify their position on flouting the norms of GMP practices," he added.