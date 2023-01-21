 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CEOs use ChatGPT to write emails, speeches: ‘Efficiency and productivity is…’

Jan 21, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST

These bosses enlisted ChatGPT's help for tasks. What did they find?

Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda is among those amazed by the power of ChatGPT.

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, has amazed, and terrified, the internet with its ability to write academic essays, speeches and answer deep questions about life.

Tech leaders are increasingly speaking about how transformational it will be for businesses. Others are concerned about the jobs it will possibly eliminate.

Naturally, the chatbot, developed by Open AI, was a hot topic of discussion at the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos.

At the event, Jeff Maggioncalda, the chief executive officer of Coursera, the US-based online course provider, said he used ChatGPT as a "thought partner and writing assistant", CNN reported.

Davos 2023: CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum

He said he tells the chatbot, that has shown an unprecedented grasp of instructions, to write speeches for him in a mixture of tones -- friendly, authoritative and upbeat.