Ukrainian girl lost arm, mother to Russian invasion, appeals for a prosthetic hand

A Ukrainian girl who lost her left arm, mother and even her favourite cat when Russia invaded her country has appealed for help to get a prosthetic hand.

Sofia, who is safe in Rome now, was in a hospital for three months trying to heal from her trauma--physical and mental, shared a Ukrainian volunteer and Sofia's sister on social media.

Although it has been months since she the incident, Sofia still shudders at every sound and fears planes. She also feels phantom pain which means that she can feel her non-existent hand hurt and sometimes, she feels the pain all over her body.

Before the Russian invasion, Sofia loved playing equestrian sport, but now she's not sure if she can do it with one arm, her sister Alina shared on Instagram.

The family is hopeful that if Sofia gets a prosthetic limb, her pain will subside. It will also allow her to get back to normal routine and even dress herself.

The family found a clinic in the US that can make her a prothetic arm but it's expensive. "The clinic has no funding. We need sponsors because the cost runs into tens of thousands of dollars," Alina said, requesting Ukranian and foreign companies and celebrities to help them.

Read more: Google donated 30,000 Pixel phones to Ukrainian, Afghan refugees in US: CEO Sundar Pichai

The now viral post struck a chord with social media users.

"Sofia, I am so sorry for all of the losses that you have sustained and the losses you have witnessed. No person, and especially no child should have to experience any of this. We mourn deeply with you and pray for you and your family," wrote LinkedIn coach Marissa Marsala.

"In your post you neglected to mention how beautiful Sofia is. You are beautiful and absolutely gorgeous Sofia! You will do mighty, powerful and courageous things in your lifetime! God Bless you sweetheart!" commented Beth Donner, president of a consultation firm.​

Read more: Hollywood star Ben Stiller meets Ukraine president Zelensky: ‘You’re my hero’