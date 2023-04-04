Twitter logo change sparks meme fest: 'Bye blue bird, hello Doge'

Twitter users went into a meltdown after CEO Elon Musk replaced the blue bird logo on the social media platform with the logo of Shiba Inu, which is the mascot of the digital currency. Predictably, #TwitterLogo was among the top trending hashtags, with users reacting to the overnight logo change.

Many users believed Musk has the changed to logo to honour his pet Shiba Inu, Floki.

“Looks like #Floki wanted to have some fun,” the account of Floki cryptocurrency tweeted.

The logo change has sparked a wave of memes on social media. Funny posts and satirical takes weighed in why Musk decided to change to logo of Twitter.

A user shared a “Godzilla”-inspired meme featuring a Shiba Inu coming to attack Twitter and Facebook.

Another meme showed a security officer checking a Shiba Inu’s ID card which still has the bird logo. “That’s an old photo,” the dog tells the guard as he looks at the ID proof. Here is how the internet reacted to the Twitter logo change with more memes: Soon after the logo change, the value of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin surged over 30 per cent. The face of Dogecoin is a Shiba Inu named Kabosu. This is not the first time a tweet from Elon Musk has sent crypto prices flying. In February, Musk introduced his pet as the "new CEO of Twitter", posting a photo of the dog occupying the boss's chair. The price of memecoins -- cryptocurrencies created as a joke -- rose, Forbes magazine reported. Nearly $500 million was added to its market cap, according to CoinMarketCap, an authority on crypto-related data. Dogecoin's value had jumped over 26 per cent in January last year after Musk tweeted that the token could be used to buy Tesla merchandise. Investors accused Musk, the world's second-richest person according to Forbes, of deliberately driving up Dogecoin's price by more than 36,000% over two years and then letting it crash.

Moneycontrol News