Twitter logo change sparks meme fest: 'Bye blue bird, hello Doge'

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Soon after the Twitter logo change, the value of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin surged over 30 per cent. The face of Dogecoin is a Shiba Inu named Kabosu.

Elon Musk replaced the blue bird with Dogecoin as the logo of Twitter.

Twitter users went into a meltdown after CEO Elon Musk replaced the blue bird logo on the social media platform with the logo of Shiba Inu, which is the mascot of the digital currency. Predictably, #TwitterLogo was among the top trending hashtags, with users reacting to the overnight logo change.

Many users believed Musk has the changed to logo to honour his pet Shiba Inu, Floki.

“Looks like #Floki wanted to have some fun,” the account of Floki cryptocurrency tweeted.

The logo change has sparked a wave of memes on social media. Funny posts and satirical takes weighed in why Musk decided to change to logo of Twitter.

A user shared a “Godzilla”-inspired meme featuring a Shiba Inu coming to attack Twitter and Facebook.