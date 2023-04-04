 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Schengen visa goes digital, here's how it could change international travel

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

The issued visa will be available in a digital format as a cryptographically-signed 2D barcode. The 2D barcode aims to reduce counterfeiting and fraud by replacing stickers.

The facility to apply online will reduce the number of trips to the consulate for travellers.

The European Union member states’ ambassadors approved to negotiate a proposal to digitise the visa application procedure. Applicants will soon be able to  apply for a Schengen visa online, under which the current 'Schengen' sticker will be replaced with a digital barcode according to a report by Condé Nast Traveller India.

The new rules state that a digital visa application platform will make Visas available for applicants after they upload their data and soft copies of their travel documents and also pay the visa fees.

The rules also state that first-time applicants and travellers whose biometric data is no longer valid; and those with new travel documents will need to appear in front of the consulate in person.