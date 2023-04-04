Schengen visa goes digital, here's how it could change international travel

The European Union member states’ ambassadors approved to negotiate a proposal to digitise the visa application procedure. Applicants will soon be able to apply for a Schengen visa online, under which the current 'Schengen' sticker will be replaced with a digital barcode according to a report by Condé Nast Traveller India.

Also Read: Immigration News: US to allow tourist/business visa holders to apply for jobs

The new rules state that a digital visa application platform will make Visas available for applicants after they upload their data and soft copies of their travel documents and also pay the visa fees.

The rules also state that first-time applicants and travellers whose biometric data is no longer valid; and those with new travel documents will need to appear in front of the consulate in person.

Moneycontrol News