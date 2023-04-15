 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Mumbai heritage walk: Bhendi Bazaar Cluster Redevelopment

Deepali Nandwani
Apr 15, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

How India’s largest urban renewal project eschewed traps of becoming the next Singapore or Shanghai, instead turning within for ideas and inspiration.

Al-Sa'adah 2 in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai. In 2006, the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SUBT) launched one of the largest urban renewal projects: The Rs 4,000 crore Bhendi Bazaar Cluster Redevelopment Project.

Bhendi Bazaar is known for its iftars and Ramzan food walks. It is also known for old buildings with tiled roofs, rounded corners, balustrades and balconies, which allowed a peep into life unfolding within the tightly packed quarters - because tightly packed they were, with tiny crisscrossing gullies, houses, eateries and shops selling myriad things jammed against each other.

In 2006, the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SUBT) launched one of the largest urban renewal projects. The Rs 4,000 crore Bhendi Bazaar Cluster Redevelopment Project, pre-certified a ‘Gold’ grade by the Indian Green Buildings Council, will transform a 200-year-old South Bombay neighbourhood, sprawled over 16.5 acres on which stand 250 buildings that house 3,200 families and 1,250 shops.

The first phase of the project is complete. The two dusty-yellow Al-Sa'adah towers dominate the chaotic landscape of chawls (a community-living housing system) and ‘vertical slums’ (new-age towers that have replaced the older buildings, without creating any open spaces or social infrastructure).

The view from a top floor. (Photo by Deepali Nandwani)