March aviation data: Domestic air traffic grows 21.4% YoY; IndiGo increases market share

Domestic air passenger traffic climbed by 21.4 percent year-on-year in March 2023, as per the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on April 18.

The total passenger footfall on domestic flights during the month was recorded at 12.89 million, as compared to 10.62 million in the year-ago period.

For the quarter ending March 31, the passenger traffic jumped by a massive 51.7 percent compared to the previous year.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January - March 2023 were 375.04 lakh (37.5 million) as against 247.23 lakh (24.7 million) during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 51.70 percent," the DGCA said.

Moneycontrol News