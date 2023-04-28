 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Global hotel chains eye India for development with more luxury signings

Maryam Farooqui
Apr 28, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

An expanding middle class with more disposable income and rising medical tourism and business travel from overseas portend strong growth.

A room at Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. Image: Fairmont

International hotel chains are not only adding new rooms but are also increasing their luxury inventory in India with Hilton's luxury brand Waldorf Astoria debuting in India and Radisson and Minor Hotels bringing their premium brands to the country.

Hilton’s first Waldorf Astoria will launch in Jaipur with the hotel set to open its doors in 2027, even as the company explores other destinations like Goa.

Another luxury signing is from Thailand-based Minor Hotels, which will launch its Anantara brand this year, offering guests private plunge pools and terrace suits.

Radisson Hotels also announced the introduction of its luxury lifestyle brand, Radisson Collection, with the first such property coming up in Hyderabad.