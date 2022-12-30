 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Iceland in a week: Songs of ice and fire in the Nordic island country

Kalpana Sunder
Dec 30, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

From an 11th-century Norse explorer to 21st-century 'Game of Thrones' fans, the unique land and myriad wonders of Iceland, where hot springs and cold glaciers co-exist in harmony, have long drawn many a curious soul.

Sólheimajökull glacier, Iceland. (Photo: Kalpana Sunder)

Iceland, the sparsely populated island country, the land of ice and fire, waterfalls, and glaciers, volcanoes and hot springs is a sensory feast, and an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. If you plan to explore the island by yourself and would like to do the Golden Circle or driving around the island on the ring road, then you need a car. Otherwise, you can base yourself in Reykjavik and take bus tours which are usually day trips. Hidden Iceland and Special Tours are good tour companies that offer offbeat trips. Stay at apartments with all amenities offered by Airbnb (where you have the advantage of a local host’s insights and help) or take your pick from hotels like The Reykjavik Edition or Center Hotels. Iceland can be visited both in the summer and winter, with different sights and activities. The best way to reach Iceland is fly Finnair from Mumbai or Delhi and connect to Reykjavik through Helsinki.

Day 1 and 2

Capital start

Reykjavik, the capital and the largest city in Iceland, is the natural starting point of any trip to the country. Reykjavik is a contrast of old and new sights — from the cutting-edge opera house called Harpa to cafés, museums and a wealth of  old corrugated-iron buildings. Walk through the main shopping hub of  Laugavegur, dotted with shops and restaurants. Visit the Hallgrímskirkja church that is named after a 17th-century Icelandic poet and clergyman and sits atop a hill. The architect who designed the church took his cues from the hexagonal basalt columns that are found on this volcanic island. In front of the church is the imposing statue of Leif Eriksson, the Norse explorer credited as the first European to set foot on American soil in the 11th century.

Hallgrimskirkja church, Reykjavik. (Photo: Kalpana Sunder)

Visit Harpa, the modernistic concert hall that is the work of  genius Ólafur Eliasson and was also inspired by basalt. Walk along the waterside from there to see the abstract stainless-steel sculpture called the Sun Voyager, erected in 1990. Visit the Tjornin pond in the centre of Old town, with duck geese and swans, with the City hall close by where there is a big map of Iceland that’s worth seeing. To get a glimpse into the town’s maritime past, visit the Maritime Museum in the old harbour. Splurge on a meal at the Tides restaurant with Iceland’s first Michelin-star chef, Gunnar Karl Gíslason at The Reyjkavik Edition. If you have time, take a whale-watching trip that takes you from the harbour into the deep ocean for a marvelous experience. If you are short on time, use the Hop On Hop Off bus tour to see the sights in a short time.