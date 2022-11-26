 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welcome to the Promised Land: Kochi’s Jew Town rolls out red carpet for occupiers

PK Krishnakumar
Nov 26, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Jose Dominic, the brains behind the revival of Jew Town in Kochi, on converting the tiny pocket into a tourist hotspot that reflects the culture and flavour of its Jewish history.

Jose Dominic got the idea to renovate Jew Town’s Synagogue Lane and its surrounding areas a few years ago. He was able to implement these ideas during the pandemic, when tourism dipped.

As Fort Kochi gears up to host the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the biggest biennial contemporary art show in India, neighbouring Jew Town, in the city’s Mattancherry area, is also getting dressed up. Almost everyone who visits the biennale, which begins on December 12, is expected to go into Jew Town, with its famous synagogue. When they do, they will experience a Jewish ambience first-hand, complete with food, culture and the gaiety reminiscent of the community’s glory days in the city.

The revival’s key architect is Jose Dominic, former MD and CEO of CGH Earth group, who has established tourist properties across southern India aligned with nature, and imbibing the local culture and flavour.

After spending 40 years building and rebranding the family-owned tourism enterprise, Dominic stepped away from the responsibilities of the group to venture out on his own in 2018. The 72-year-old doyen of Kerala tourism says he has not retired but has assumed a new role as a creative entrepreneur and budding farmer.

The renovation of Jew Town’s Synagogue Lane and its surrounding areas as a heritage tourism spot was an idea Dominic conceived a few years ago. It took concrete shape during the pandemic, when tourism was hit badly.

In a chat with Moneycontrol, he elaborated on the concept. Excerpts:

What exactly was the thinking behind re-creating the old charm of Jew Town?