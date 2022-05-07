1. Maldives

Entry Guidelines: Pre-arrival PCR test, travel-related quarantine is no longer required for all passengers arriving in the Maldives. Travellers who have symptoms of Covid-19 may take an antigen test. Wearing masks is no longer mandatory.

Must see/do: Walk the historical landmarks in Male (capital); Scuba Diving at Maaya Thila, Sunset cruise, Island hopping tour, Visit Glowing Beach on Vaadhoo Island, take a helicopter tour of Maldives, Snorkel at Maafushi Island; go surfing, fly boarding, sky diving.

Must eat: Garudhiya (fish soup), Bis Keemiya (samosa), Mas Huni (shredded smoked tuna), Boshi Mashuni (banana flower salad), Fried yams, Saagu Bondibai (sago pudding)

2. Bangkok (Thailand)

Entry Guidelines: Covid-19 test, both prior to and after arriving in Thailand, is no longer required. Fully vaccinated persons must register on Thailand Pass and have proof of insurance with at least 10,000 USD coverage. Unvaccinated persons who desire exemption from quarantine must present a negative RT-PCR test result issued within 72 hours before traveling + fulfil all other mandatory requirements. Those without a RT-PCR negative report will have to quarantine.

Must see/do: Wat Phra Chetuphon, Temple Of Dawn (Wat Arun), Chatuchak Weekend Market, Jim Thompson House, The Golden Mount (Wat Saket), Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World, Art In Paradise: An Illusional Art Museum, Siam Park City, Siam Serpentarium, Wat Mangkon Kamalawat (largest Chinese Buddhist Temple in Bangkok).

What to eat: Massaman Curry, Pad Woon Sen (Stir-fried Glass Noodles), Khao Soi. For Vegetarians: Som Tum (Papaya Salad), Pad Thai (Thai Stir-Fried Noodles)

3. Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)

Entry Guidelines: All passengers will have to show proof of full vaccination as well as a negative RT-PCR administered no more than 2 days prior to travel. Also do a professionally administered RTK-Ag test within 24 hours of arrival in Malaysia. Passengers above 18 who are not fully vaccinated will have to undergo 5-day quarantine upon arrival in Malaysia

Download and activate the MySejahtera contact tracing app and complete the pre-departure form.

Must see/do: Batu Caves & Hot Springs tour, Petronas Tower, Day trip to Malacca, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Day trip to Genting Highlands, Illusion 3D Art Museum, Aquaria, KLCC Park, Pavilion KL, Shop in Surla KLCC Mall.

Must eat: Roti canai, Nasi lemak, Cendol. Squidgy, Masak lemak, Rendang, Wan tan mee, Satay, Nasi kandar. Go on a Food Tour in the Old Markets and/or a Night Food tour.

4. Bali (Indonesia)

Entry Guidelines: Vaccination certificate, negative RT-PCR test report 48 hours before the departure required for all visitors. Quarantine period of 5 x 24 hours for non or partially vaccinated visitors. Travel insurance covering Covid-19 is mandatory.

Must see/do: Gunung Kawi Temple, GWK Cultural Park, Pura Luhur Lempuyang, Ulun Danu Bratan Temple, Kecak dance, Kelingking Beach, Nusa Dua Beach, Tegalalang Rice Terraces, Wanagiri Hidden Hills Lookout, Banyumala Twin Waterfall, Campuhan Ridge Walk, The Bali Swing, Ubud Art Market, Kuta Market, Seminyak Shopping, Buy handcrafted goods in Tenun Bali, Shop for souvenirs at Sukowati, Balinese spa.

Must eat: Nasi Goreng, Sate, Soto, Gado-gado, Rendang, Bakso, Mie Ayam, Batagor, Tongseng, Ketupat Sayur, Bubur, Luwak Coffee, Bintang beer.

5. Seoul (South Korea)

Entry Guidelines: Pre-departure PCR test to be taken within 2 days of departure. Failure to submit negative RT-PCR test result will result in denial of boarding at departure airport. No quarantine required.

Must see/do: N Seoul Tower, Explore Bukchon Hanok Traditional Village, Lotte World Tower, Visit the DMZ, Gyeongbokgung Palace, Bongeunsa Temple, Gwanghwamun Gate, Take a Walk along Seoul’s Urban Stream, People watch in Itaewon, Shop in Gwangjang Market.

Must eat: Spicy Korean Ramyun, Kimbap, Pajeon, Korean Soup, Dak Galbi from Chuncheon, Samgyupsal (grilled pork belly). Do not miss Soju, the alcoholic drink.

Hike up Mount Namsan, on the way to N Seoul Tower. (Image: Cait Ellis via Unsplash)

6. Thimpu & Paro (Bhutan)

Entry Guidelines: All foreigners entering Bhutan must produce a Covid-19 Negative Certificate (not earlier than 72 hours prior to departure) at the port of entry.

Must see/do: In Thimpu: Trek to the Tiger’s Nest, Dochul Pass, Buddh Dordenma, Thimpu Dzong, Simply Bhutan Museum, Royal Textile Academy of Bhutan. Shop in the local bazaar.

In Paro: Paro Taktsang, Chele La Pass, National Museum, Rinpung Dzong. Watch an archery competition.

Must eat: Ema Datshi, Jasha Maru, Phaksha Paa, Zow Shungo, Dumplings, Goen Hogey.

7. Hanoi (Vietnam)

Entry Guidelines: Present a negative SARS-CoV-2 test result (except for children under 2 years old) using RT-PCR/RT-LAMP method within 72 hours before entry into Vietnam. Or have a negative rapid test result within 24 hours before departure.

Must see/do: Long Bien Bridge, Temple of Literature & National University, St Joseph’s Cathedral, Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, Walk the Hang Goi Street, Hanoi Old Citadel, Sunset cruise, Phung Hung Mural Street, Vietnam National Villages.

Must eat: Banh Cuon, Banh Xeo. Pho, Banh Mi, Mi Quang, Com Tam, Goi Cuon, Bun Bo Hue.

Gardens by the Bay, Singapore. (Image: Duy Nguyen via Unsplash)

8. Jerusalem (Israel)

Entry Guidelines: Tourists of all ages are permitted to enter Israel, vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, subject to two negative PCR tests (one prior to departure and the second after landing in Israel). All tourists will be required to quarantine until they receive the result of a negative PCR. There will not be an option of a lab-based antigen test.

Must see/do: Temple Mount, Western Wall & Jewish Quarter, Holocaust Museum, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Follow the route of the Vi Dolorosa, Explore the Tower of David & Surrounds, Mount Zion, Walk the Old City Walls, Take a half-day trip to Ein Kerem & Abu Ghosh.

Must eat: Baklava at Shawar Bakery, Hummus, Jerusalem Bagels, Halva, Shawarma, Dessert at Machneyuda, Kanafeh, Israeli Bourekas, a meal at The Eucalyptus restaurant.

9. Singapore

Entry Guidelines: No entry approvals and quarantine required for fully vaccinated visitors to Singapore. However, you still need a pre-departure negative RT-PCR report. Currently, non-fully vaccinated short-term visitors are generally not allowed entry into Singapore except visitors with other valid entry approval (e.g. for compassionate reasons).

Must see/do: 2UNESCO Hawker Centre Street Food Tasting Tour in 3 Ethnic Neighbourhoods; Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Zoo, Botanic Gardens, Cloud Forest, Dinner Cruise, Shop at Clarke Quay & Raffles City, Singapore Flyer.

Must eat: Hainanese chicken rice, Chilli crab, Laksa, Char kuay teow, Hokkien prawn mee, Barbecued stingray, Fish head curry, Satay.

10. Kathmandu (Nepal)

Entry Guidelines: Proof of full vaccination completed at least 14 days prior to entering Nepal. If you are not fully vaccinated, submit a RT-PCR negative result done within the last 72 hours of boarding from the first airport or, if you are entering through land border, done within 72 hours of entry.

Must see/do: Boudhanath Stupa, Pashupatinath Temple, Thamel, Chandragiri Hills, Garden of Dreams, Kathamandu Durbar Square, Helicopter tour of Landing Everest Base Camp, Day trip to see 4 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Day trip to Bhaktapur and Panauti.

Must eat: Momos, Chatamari, Choila, Sekuwa, Thukpa, Nepali thali, Tingmo & Aloo Phingsha, Juju Dhau, Lakhamari.

(Note: Check latest entry guidelines on the destination country’s official website and/or the airline's website).