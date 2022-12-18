 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget travel | Pondicherry: A melting pot of cultures, past and present

Nilutpal Thakur
Dec 18, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST

Beaches such as Paradise and Karaikal have jet skiing, boating, backwater sailing, canoeing, and kayaking. If birdwatching interests you, the Ousteri Wetland and National Park is just 10 km away.

There are many small but beautiful clean sandy beaches in Pondicherry – Paradise, Rock, Serenity, Auro, Veerampattinam, Mahe, Karaikal. (Photo: Pondy Shutterbug via Unsplash)

India's west coast has almost become synonymous with seaside vacations. But it would be utterly unfair to underestimate the slightly underrated east coast – which is home to some equally alluring destinations for a fun-filled holiday. One of them is Pondicherry or Puducherry.

A former French colony which is now a Union territory, Pondicherry is a poem in itself with beautiful and clean sun-kissed beaches, a serene countryside dotted with coconut trees, and a melting pot of cultures. The beauty of the drop-dead topography is accentuated by the well-maintained and colourful colonial structures, churches and temples, a reminder of the rich cultural history of the region.

And it's not just about natural beauty and heritage. Pondicherry has much to offer to the young crowd too – good gourmet food, a roaring nightlife, adventures, sporting activities, meditation – and a memorable ride along the scenic East Coast Road, also known as the Mutthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Road, which leads to Chennai.

Exploring the White Town

You can begin your tour with a customary visit to the pedestrian-only 1,500-metre Promenade, which is flanked by a rocky beach and the Bay of Bengal on one side and the famed White Town, with beautiful French-colonial era buildings, parks and a host of cafes on the other.

Prominent landmarks along the Promenade Road are the Mahatma Gandhi statue set in bronze (it's a popular photo point); the French War Memorial in honour of World War II heroes; the Mark Dupleix park and statue; Bharathi Park; the heritage Raj Niwas, which is the residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Pondicherry; the old lighthouse at the end of the beach road; the Notre Dame des Anges Church, and a flea market that sells all kinds of souvenirs and fancy items.