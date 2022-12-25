 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The other side of Ibiza

Anita Rao Kashi
Dec 25, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST

Ibiza might be known as a hedonistic party destination, but wandering around the island reveals its multifaceted personality, one that's far removed from rave parties.

Dalt Vila, Ibiza's upper town. (Photo: Anita Rao Kashi)

In the mid morning light, the streets in Ibiza’s fortified Dalt Vila (Upper Town) are relatively deserted. Past the imposing main entrance, Portal de ses Taules, a narrow cobbled street inclines upwards lined with houses sitting cheek by jowl, windows and front yards spilling with greenery and flowers. In between every few doors is one that houses a lovely boutique store selling local crafts and souvenirs, a charming eatery or a café.

Wandering around Dalt Vila is incredibly fascinating and rewarding. Ibiza’s reputation as a rocking party destination does disservice to the island’s long and rich history and heritage, as well as natural beauty. So much so that it is home to two UNESCO World Heritage sites. Ibiza’s history goes back at least 4,000 years. Settled somewhere around 2,000 BC during the Bronze Age, Ibiza’s first prominent inhabitants were the Phoenicians who established a trading post sometime in 8th century BC. From then on, the island has seen a steady stream of invaders and settlers — Punics, Romans, Carthiginians, Goths, Visigoths, Vandals, Byzantines and Arabs, before becoming a Spanish outpost. The result is a landscape filled with ancient structures and monuments, especially in the Dalt Vila, which is one of the two heritage sites.

The medieval Renaissance walls, with several gates, are both imposing and awe-inspiring, with bastions, towers, underground tunnels, cellars and dungeons. Towards the southern corner of the fortress, overlooking the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean Sea is the 13th-century Cathedral dedicated to Nuestra Señora de las Nieves. But as much as the landmarks stand out, more endearing and enchanting the hidden nooks and corners of the old town, and alleys that suddenly open into a tiny squares, some as little as a courtyard, overflowing with plants, flowers, a well or a community tap, with statues and household paraphernalia. Or they sometimes host an art gallery, a sidewalk café or a cozy bar.

Ibiza cathedral on Dalt vila; (right) cobbled lane in Dalt Vila. (Photos: Anita Rao Kashi)

Just outside the walls of Dalt Vila is the necropolis or Puig des Molins, an archaeological site and museum combining a Phoenician necropolis and exhibits from the tombs. In the sharp mid-day brightness, the tombs stand out in stark contrast. It is a bit unsettling to wander around some 3,000 graves. Much cooler and immensely informative is the attached museum which provides a brief history of the island with evocative artefacts and archaeological finds unearthed from the area. These include bits of pottery, jewellery, coins, implements and household articles to massive jars and sarcophagus.

South of Dalt Vila’s walls is Ibiza’s second heritage site, but it is one of natural heritage. Ses Salines is a nature park that encompasses land and sea and extends to the next island Formentera. But what gives it its special status is the masses of Posidonia oceanica, or seagrass, that carpet the floor of the sea and host an incredible diversity of marine life that can be observed via snorkeling or diving. Of incalculable ecological, historical and cultural importance, Ses Selines nature park is as much rare as it is captivating. In addition, on the terra firma part of the national park are the acres of the salt flats that go back thousands of years. It is here that you will chance upon flamingos, and can hike amid pine forests, lounge on incredible beaches.