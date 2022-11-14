 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Off-grid style to budget trips: Study maps the trends as travel set to boom in 2023

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

As the world adapts to “the new normal” following a period of limited international travel and national lockdowns, travelers are eager to get out and see the world in earnest, research says.

Travellers across the world are set to make 2023 a big year to go out and explore with optimism for travel shooting 73 percent over the last year despite rising economic and political uncertainties, according to a study.

Travel portal Booking.com recently conducted an extensive research to map the travel trends for 2023. The research included answers to questions like where travelers want to go, what are their inspirations for traveling, and how budget plays a big role in their plans.

As the world adapts to the new normal after wriggling out of Covid-induced travel restrictions, travellers word over are now stepping on the gas. A look at the various aspects of the study:

The most popular types of vacations and experiences in 2023

Nostalgic getaways, community minded travel are among the most popular types of vacation for 2023.