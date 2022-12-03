 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Travel Special | Top 5 winter experiences around the world

Karishma Jagtiani
Dec 03, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST

There’s something about the year-end holiday spirit that spells freedom and cheer. After a global pandemic-induced low spell, winter destinations this year promise enthralling experiences for an icy escape. Here’s your globe-spanning guide to the best frozen adventures, near and far.

Emperor penguins in Antarctica. (Image: Discover Antarctica)

1. Rovaniemi, Finland

The capital of Finland’s Lapland, Rovaniemi, is renowned for being the official hometown of Santa Claus. And what better place to experience the true spirit of Christmas than in Santa’s village? Located just 3 km from Rovaniemi airport and enveloped in festive Christmas spirit, the village offers enchanting experiences: meet Santa and his little elves, dash through the snow in a reindeer sleigh, watch snowmen come to life at Snowman World and visit the Arctic Circle Snowmobile Park, among others.

Touring into the surrounding Arctic Circle and witnessing the famed Aurora Borealis by night, will of course be the highpoint of your trip to Rovaniemi. Another extraordinary attraction, SnowVillage—a breathtaking resort complex constructed from 44 million pounds of snow and 772,000 pounds of natural ice—is a two-hour drive away.

Santa's official hometown in Finland's Lapland. (Image: Visit Rovaniemi)

2. Antarctica

Commonly referred to as The White Continent and known to be the last great wilderness on earth, Antarctica is the ultimate destination for discerning travellers. Accessible to visitors only between November and March, which is summertime in the Southern Hemisphere, the journey to this remote destination is an adventure in itself.