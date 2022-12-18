 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Love of Food | Baden-Baden: Eating and drinking your way through Germany’s historic spa town

Susmita Saha
Dec 18, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

Germany's Black Forest town, Baden-Baden, is more popularly frequented for its spas, but in between all that relaxation, the town's eateries will have you covered with their scrumptious spread and spirits.

Merkurstüble, restaurant atop Merkur mountain, Baden Baden, Germany. (Photo: ⒸBaden-Baden Tourism Board)

Baden-Baden in Germany, for first timers, needs an introduction. It is not as familiar to the Indian traveller’s vocabulary as say, the Black Forest region. Yet, it sits on the edge of the popular mountain range and is in the vicinity of the French border. Sandwiched between scenic landscapes has made it a magnet for elite travellers over the years. Queen Victoria, Napoleon III and a galaxy of Russian writers passed through this historic spa town, including Nikolai Gogol, Fyodor Dostoyevsky and Leo Tolstoy. Being a luxury destination meant that food was always at the top of the totem pole of experiences. The gastronomic legacy continues today with everything from Michelin-starred restaurants and cosy little taverns to bistros and countless street cafés. Wine pilgrims also flock to Rebland, 6 km from Baden-Baden’s city centre and one of the noteworthy Riesling growing districts in Germany, for best sips of the aromatic wine. So, as the year draws to a close, here’s a curated bucket list of eateries, from high-profile restaurants to cafés around the street that will help you navigate the spa town’s eclectic food map.

Wintergarten Restaurant, Brenners Park-Hotel

Miso-cooked eggplant with teriyaki jus, pickled kohlrabi, green appleand amaranth at Wintergarten Restaurant in Brenners Park-Hotel. (Photo: Susmita Saha)

When a court tailor called Anton Alois Brenner bought a hotel called Stéphanie-les-Bains at an auction in 1872, little did he know that one day history-makers like Charles de Gaulle, Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and movie stars like George Clooney will unpack their bags in its rooms. Today, the Stéphanie-les-Bains, renamed as Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa, has one of the finest restaurants in Baden-Baden, that gets a mention in the Michelin Guide as well. Called Wintergarten, it transforms local German produce into an international spread aided by a lot of Asian cooking techniques. A bold Japanese theme runs through most of its headlining dishes that also celebrate Baden-Baden’s vegetables and meat. For instance, the miso-cooked eggplant with teriyaki jus, pickled kohlrabi, green apple and amaranth lets the produce shine with the funk of Japanese condiments. Similarly, cobia fish is confit’ed in nut butter and served with kombu broth, Black Forest ham, myoga or Japanese ginger, radish and soba noodles. As expected, the finest local wines have made their way into the restaurant menu as well. Quaff the 2017 Riesling Feigenwäldchen Buntsandstein, from a winery at walking distance from the hotel to intensify the flavours of your food. A five course-menu at Wintergarten costs around €145 (around Rs 12,725) per person, without wine-pairing.

Merkurstüble

Perched on top of the lofty Merkur mountain, the restaurant can be accessed by Germany’s longest funicular railway. As you sit inside the glass-fronted train, forested mountains loom large all around you. Right on the mountain peak, the restaurant offers outdoor dining with jaw-dropping views of the hills and a variety of adventure sports. As the menu reveals its head-spinning variety of courses, you can watch the entire spa town spread out below like a Japanese fan. Regional cuisine is celebrated here, with menu entries like the hearty Spätzle (a local German noodle), knodel (traditional bread dumplings), pork schnitzels, apple strudel and more. Whatever you do, don’t forget to order the maultaschen or meat-filled dumpling, a local delicacy. Although its traditional fillings include minced meat, smoked meat, spinach, bread crumbs and onions, the restaurant has a melt-in-your mouth cheese filling variety as well. A generous dish of Schnitzel (pork) with French fries and spicy sauce at Merkurstüble will set you back by around €18.80 (Rs 1,650).