Long Weekend Plans | 36 hours in New Delhi, India

Faizal Khan
Dec 18, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST

A weekend to witness the charm and splendour of India's capital city.

In India's capital modernity exists side by side with history. The new city, New Delhi, is only a century old, while the old city breathes traditions practised over centuries. A weekend in Delhi is just enough to absorb both modernity and tradition without worrying over the city's much-hated pollution. I would happily recommend the following schedule for a guest arriving from another Indian city or abroad:

Saturday — 12 pm: Check-in

1 pm: Sundar Nursery (estimated time: 3 hours)

The Sunder Nursery and its splendid spread of trees displaying their botanical names provides a perfect setting if you have been fed plentiful stories about Delhi's air pollution by the fellow passenger on the flight. It is your luck that several famed online kitchens have shed their virtual avatar and materialised in front of you with delicacies spread on the tables. As you savour the traditional food, the person sitting next to you will fill in on how a forgotten 16th-century heritage park was transformed into a majestic garden in the middle of the city. Though it is on Sunday mornings that you will find farmers' market, book-club readings, among picnicking families in the winter sun, and much more there. Bang opposite Sundar Nursery is Humayun's Tomb. So, you may as well cover two places in one go.

4.30 pm: Nizamuddin (estimated time: 1 hour, 30 minutes)

