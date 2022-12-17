 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Long Weekend Plans | 36 Hours in Kashmir, India 

Irfan Amin Malik
Dec 17, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST

For a weekend getaway, Srinagar is a short flight away from Delhi. Here are five places you can see in Kashmir for over a weekend, from frozen lakes and waterfalls to Mughal gardens.

Dal Lake, Srinagar, Kashmir. (Photo: Raisa Nastukova via Unsplash)

For its mesmerising beauty Kashmir is known as paradise on earth. Every year thousands of people across the world come to Kashmir in all seasons and enjoy the colourful combination of sceneries and the landscapes.

The Valley features in the travel wish-list of almost all travellers. For example, this year more than 25 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir, highest in the last 75 years.

Every changing season in the Valley has a different feel and visual appeal but winter wraps Kashmir with white blanket of snow, making it look more beautiful.

If you are planning to celebrate the new year in Kashmir, this article will make it easy for you to find the perfect destinations.

If you are in Kashmir and you have 36 hours here are 5 places you can visit and enjoy the breathtaking landscapes, snow locally known as ‘Sheen’ and enjoy other recreational activities in the Valley.

Preferably, you can take a flight from Delhi to Srinagar which takes only 1 hour 30 mins. While landing at Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport also known as Srinagar Airport you can take a cab and reach Dal Lake, only 17 kilometres away.