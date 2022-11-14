IndiGo starts direct flights between Delhi and Karnataka's Hubballi

India's biggest airline IndiGo launched direct flights between Delhi and Hubballi, Karnataka from today.

"With more connectivity to different parts of the country, Hubballi and its neighbouring regions will witness overall development. New connections from Hubballi will not only promote tourism and trade but also make travel affordable with the addition of capacity," chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said.

IndiGo on November 4 reported a net loss of Rs 1,583.33 crore in the September quarter, up from Rs 1,064.26 crore in the previous period and Rs 1,435.65 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations in the September quarter climbed to Rs 12,497.58 crore, up 122 percent over a year ago.

