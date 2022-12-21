 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to finance your holiday: Get the most out of travel credit cards

Narendra Banad
Dec 21, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST

While most people are aware of the negative aspects of credit-card spending, many don't pay as close attention to its potential benefits. Read to know how you can maximise the incentives.

Rewards cards give you rewards in the form of points or miles, which function like a currency and can be redeemed for various goods and services when travelling. (Photo: Getty Images)

In 2019, the year before COVID-19 hit the world, I travelled by air more than your average flyer. Internationally, I went to New York once to visit my sister, to Dubai twice to visit friends, and I also did short vacation runs to Sri Lanka and Thailand. Within India, I did 23 trips to Bengaluru, four trips to Chennai, and one to Guwahati. In all, my tickets cost nearly Rs 5 lakh, but here’s the kicker — I didn’t spend a single rupee on them, thanks to a judicious use of the reward points on my credit cards. How did I achieve this? Allow me to let you in on a not-so-secret trick.

While most people are aware of the negative aspects of credit-card spending, many people do not pay as close attention to the potential benefits that credit cards provide. Credit-card companies usually incentivise you to spend money, by offering various benefits. These can be broadly divided into two categories — cashbacks and reward points or miles.

We will be talking about rewards cards here — these cards give you rewards in the form of points or miles, which function like a currency and can be redeemed for various goods and services. In addition, a rewards card usually gives you a welcome bonus as well as a renewal bonus every year. On an average, credit cards have a rewards rate of about three-four per cent, though this can go up to 10 per cent or more in certain categories, or during promotions and sales. Thus, a spending of Rs 1 lakh will give you a minimum return of 3,000 (going up to 10,000 or more in the case of promotions) points. It is important to note here that the value of each point is not fixed and can vary depending on the type of card and the type of redemption you are making.

The opportunity to maximise these benefits lies in a smart allocation of your spends, depending on the specific offers available on your card. The best opportunities are usually in rewards cards, because they tend to have specific offers which can be "gamed", as it were.

The first step is to carefully study the features and benefits of all the credit cards offered by your bank. You can get credit cards from banks you don’t have an account with, but it’s always easier to start with your own bank because they may provide additional incentives, like lowering or eliminating the sign-up fee or increasing the welcome bonus. Pay close attention to the fine print — some cards may provide discounts or increased points on airline spends, while others may be geared towards apparel or electronics. Look at your expenses and spending patterns from previous years and find the card most suited to your style of spending. It may help to make a rough calculation of what your reward earnings would have been if you had had this card last year, and then check if those rewards outweigh the annual fee on the card.

Keep a close eye on the exceptions, if any, in your card benefits — some cards may restrict the applicable categories (usually spends on fuel, utilities and insurance are not eligible), or favour certain categories (travel, electronics and so on), while others might be tied to a specific merchant or retail store (for example, co-branded cards with e-commerce sites, or airlines, etc.). When you do select a card, sign up for its promotional emails, so you are always aware of the seasonal offers. Make it a habit to visit the card’s website on a regular basis, so you are up-to-date on any changes in its features and benefits.