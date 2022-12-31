 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healing Space | Rebuilding our risk tolerance for travel

Gayatri
Dec 31, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST

Leaving home can be deeply uncomfortable but also just what you need in these times of social anxiety.

Build up your exposure by engaging with socializing activities that are largely within your comfort zone but then adding one in a week or fortnight that feels uncomfortable. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

Don’t be fooled by the many Instagram accounts that have been filled up with travel pictures over the last year; a lot of them are still throwbacks or aspirations.

A whole many people in the post pandemic phase that we’ve come through collectively, have been benched, shut in, and hesitant to socialize, thanks to the residual social anxiety the experience has left us holding.

We aren’t sure the Covid-19 pandemic has entirely gone, indeed evidence of variants in other parts of the world are frightening, and we even find heading to work on a regular basis difficult.

We blame the commute, the office environment, or changed schedules with half the workforce still working from home. We’re not sure what it is but our bodies and minds are unwilling participants now in the events and social situations that seemed so effortless before all this went down.

Perhaps finances have also been hit and staying in makes us feel like we’re being ‘sensible’. We prefer being at home, cosy, safe, and unexposed or invulnerable. And yet, this is no way to live we keep telling ourselves.  We want company, we want conversation, and we want our bravado and independence, our right to explore the world freely, back.