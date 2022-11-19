 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

El Palo Alto, the 1,081-year-old tree of Stanford, captures the Bay Area's spirit of resilience

Jayanthi Madhukar
Nov 19, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

The Redwood tree has survived vagaries of the weather, railroad construction, a receding water table, college contests to plant a flag atop it, and a graffiti attack in 2010 - with a bit of help from arborists.

The plaque reads: Under this giant Redwood, The Palo Alto, November 6th to 11th, camped Portola (Spanish explorer) and his band on the expedition that discovered San Francisco Bay... (Photo: Jayanthi Madhukar)

It’s hard to imagine a landscape as it might have been 50 years ago, let alone a century before. But if one redwood tree could speak, it would tell us about life as it was ten centuries ago. Meet the 1081-year-old El Palo Alto, a coastal redwood tree in Palo Alto, San Francisco Bay Area, which wears its cloak of fame lightly. Just like the tree.

Walking along with a newly minted Stanford graduate to the smallish El Palo Alto Park, where the tree stands with just a bronze plaque marking its existence, the graduate confessed to me about not being aware of the tree. “Are you sure we are looking at the tree?” she asked when we stood in front of it.

(Photo: Jayanthi Madhukar)

The plaque confirms: Under this giant Redwood, The Palo Alto, November 6th to 11th, camped Portola (Spanish explorer) and his band on the expedition that discovered San Francisco Bay. This was the assembling point for their reconnoitering parties. Here in 1774 Padre Palou erected a cross to mark the site of a proposed mission (which later was built at Santa Clara)…

There is more but it’s no surprise that the Santa Clara County declared the tree as a point of Historical Interest. Just to give an idea of how old the tree is, it was already over 800 years old when the American Constitution was signed in 1787.

It's been around for so long that it could have toppled over so many times. For one, its location isn’t ideal. Experts say the tree is far away from its kin who thrive in wetter climes. Probably, a redwood seed may have floated down the mountains by the San Francisquito Creek and taken root there, nourished by the creek’s water.