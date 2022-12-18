 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget travel | Sri Lanka: Sojourn through the emerald isle

Anita Rao Kashi
Dec 18, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

The jewel in the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka, is a mix of several things but it is its overriding sense of peace and breathtaking beauty that are striking and can be covered well under Rs 3 lakh.

Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, Rambukkana, Sri Lanka. (Photo: Rajiv Perera via Unsplash)

Just off India’s coast, tear-drop shaped Sri Lanka is a jewelled paradise. Lush landscape, stunning coastline and beaches, beautiful temples and monuments, and food that sends the taste buds on overdrive — the island is truly a treat for the senses. Predictably, it has earned several epithets but none sits more aptly than emerald isle. On the face of it, it might seem like the island offers too many options, and that’s true. It may take several visits to get a true sense of the island country, but there’s always a sense of slowing down and soaking in tranquility. There’s plenty to fit into a week that can be light on the pocket at the same time.

What to see

Colombo

Colombo. (Photo: Jalitha Hewage via Unsplash)

The country’s capital is the obvious first choice. It is relatively glitzy with wide open streets. There are casinos, shopping centres and performances to take in. But it is also okay to use Colombo to enter and exit and give the city a miss entirely.

Galle