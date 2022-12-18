 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget travel | Azerbaijan: Cultural cauldron in the Caucasus

Anita Rao Kashi
Dec 18, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

The former Soviet republic is an enchanting mix of modernity and pastoral beauty, urbanity and natural splendour, and a hidden gem that makes for a great visit, and can be done well under Rs 3 lakh.

Flame Towers, Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo via Unsplash)

Standing at the crossroads of cultures, between Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan has inevitably been a cauldron of intermingling influences. The great Caucasus mountains lend an air of raw natural majesty. Add to this its enviable position on the ancient Silk Road and the result has been a rich cultural and natural heritage that has endured over centuries. Apart from its glitzy and tech-savvy capital Baku, Azerbaijan is pretty much rustic and rather quiet, with little towns surrounded by mountains and farms. In between, there is the odd vineyard, both surprising and delightful. Spending a week in Azerbaijan is easy and won’t bust the bank.

What to see

Baku

Glimpses of old city of Baku. (Photos: Anita Rao Kashi)

Sitting on the banks of the lovely Caspian Sea, the Azerbaijani capital is a beautiful mix of European and Asian flavours, with undeniable Russian influence. Towering contemporary buildings such as the Flame Towers and the sweeping lines of the magnificent Heydar Aliyev Center overlook the ancient walled old city, where time stands still. Don’t miss the famous Ashtegah fire temple and fire mountain. Visit the carpet museum, which is an ode to the country’s ancient carpet tradition, and is truly spectacular. Go for a walk on the promenade in the evening and check out a wine bar.

Sheki

Nearly 400 km from Baku, located in the picturesque Greater Caucasus mountains, Sheki is beautiful city on the ancient Silk Road. Full of character with 18th century buildings, including a palace, and surrounded by quaint villages with structures going back centuries.