Best beach holidays in India and the world

Manisha Lakhe
Dec 19, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

With 13 coastal states, India has some of the best beaches in the world. (Representational image: Leo Rivas via Unsplash)

In Baz Luhrman’s unforgettable words: If I could offer you only one tip for the future, sunscreen would be it / The long-term benefits of sunscreen have been proved by scientists / Whereas the rest of my advice has no basis more reliable / Than my own meandering experience, I will dispense this advice now…

Gather all your fashionable totes and sunglasses, beach flip-flops and swimwear. A bottle of water and a spot under the sun where gentle breezes from the sea help turn the pages of that murder mystery or a romance that you want to read (no Proust on the beach… The ocean in front of you is deep enough).

Let’s follow the sun and plan your next twelve beach vacations that will leave you in a blissful state the year through

Japan: Shirahama Beach (Wakayama prefecture)

Everyone loves Tokyo and you go to Osaka for the food (Fugu fish and the Okonomiyaki!). This beach is located in the same Kansai region. People often get confused because there are many beaches by the same name. This beach is at the stunningly beautiful white sandy bay with few people even in the summers. People in Japan have been taught to not swim if there are no life-guards, so you’ll see very few people actually venture out into the sea.

New Zealand: 90 Mile Beach, Mosquito Bay