 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

This Buddhist temple is left empty after monks fail drug tests

AFP
Nov 29, 2022 / 09:07 PM IST

"The temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making," an official said.

The monks have been sent to a health clinic to undergo drug rehabilitation. (Representative image)

A Buddhist temple in central Thailand has been left without monks after all its holy men failed drug tests and were defrocked, a local official said Tuesday.

Four monks including an abbot at a temple in Phetchabun province's Bung Sam Phan district tested positive for methamphetamine on Monday, district official Boonlert Thintapthai told AFP.

The monks have been sent to a health clinic to undergo drug rehabilitation, the official said.

"The temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making," he said.

Merit-making involves worshippers donating food to monks as a good deed.

Boonlert said more monks will be sent to the temple to allow villagers to practise their religious obligations.