 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

The 'lousiest' tech bosses of 2022, rated by The Guardian

Edited by : Stella Dey
Dec 27, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

The Guardian has rated tech bosses who didn't have a great last year. Take a look at the list.

The Guardian rated Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sam Bankman-Fried, Elizabeth Holmes and Parag Agrawal.

Many tech bosses of the world, often admired and followed by millions, didn’t maintain their meteoric rise this year, falling prey to harsh critics and even harsher situations – most of them their own doing. For many, 2022 was not their year. The Guardian has rated how some of the most famous tech bosses fared this year with their downfall and stumbles giving a reality check to many.

From Amazon and Meta firing thousands of employees to Elon Musk acquiring Twitter and firing CEO Parag Agrawal, the tech world saw quite a few shockers.

Elon Musk

Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company and then Twitter. Elon Musk, a prolific user of Twitter, had always said great things about the platform until he wanted to buy it and “improve” it. In his regular push for free speech and the need to have a platform to do that, Musk decided to buy Twitter that initially came off as a joke. Then he really opened an offer. And then he backed off citing too many bots. A legal battle followed and the deal was done $44 billion. Since then, he fired thousands of staff at the company, dissolved the board and fired then CEO Parag Agrawal. He became the next CEO and then took a Twitter poll to see if he should step down. The answer was yes.

The Guardian verdict: “From the outside, it looks like a catastrophe – but Musk shows every sign of enjoying himself” giving him a 7/10 rating for the “terrible year” score.

Parag Agrawal