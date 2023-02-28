 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Terrifying video of massive King Cobra 'standing up' and swaying is viral. Watch

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST

Scientifically known as Ophiophagus hannah, the King Cobra is the longest venomous snake in the world.

The King Cobra's ability to stand up is a result of its unique anatomy. (Image: Screengrab from video @susantananda3/Twitter)

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a terrifying video of a massive King Cobra literally “standing up” and swaying. He also said that the deadly snake is capable of looking at person in the eye and can lift a third of its body off the ground.

“The king cobra can literally "stand up" and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground,” Nanda wrote with the clip.

The daunting video is viral with over 5,400 likes and lakhs of views.

Twitter users chimed in with their reptile knowledge.