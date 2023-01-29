 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Women’s Under-19 World Cup Final: Shafali Verma’s India and their tryst with destiny

Annesha Ghosh
Jan 29, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

At a time when the BCCI’s soon-to-be-launched Women’s Premier League has got the world talking about women’s cricket, the foremost figure in the spotlight would be Shafali Verma, a game-changer having injected a never-seen-before brand of big-hitting in Indian women’s cricket, and is the third woman ever to have led India to a World Cup final.

Shafali Varma. (Photo: @BCCIWomen/Twitter)

The quest for a maiden women’s world title has come a full circle for India. Nearly 18 years on from their first qualification for a World Cup final, an Indian women’s team is in sight of the world champions’ crown again.

The dream the senior side couldn’t fulfil against a relentless Australia in the 2005 Women’s ODI World Cup final in South Africa now awaits realising with the junior team of the same country. When Shafali Verma leads India out to the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom for the title bout of the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup against England on Sunday, she’ll have a shot at reimagining history and writing it anew — for herself and India.

“Leading India in a World Cup final means a lot to me,” said Verma, a senior T20 World Cup and Commonwealth Games finalist, after India’s final nets session at the U-19 World Cup, on match eve, which was also her 19th birthday. “Many years ago, my papa had told me, ‘You will play U-19 cricket for India someday and you have to win us the World Cup.' I will bear those words in mind as I head into the final."

“Having played the 2020 T20 World Cup final and the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games final, I have told my U-19 team-mates that they should look to enjoy themselves in the final and not be overwhelmed at the prospect of a World Cup final. If we enjoy our game, our match will go well; if we stress, we’ll have a stressful match.”