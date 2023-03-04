 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Women’s Premier League: Franchises attract a number of sponsors, but are they getting due value?

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 04, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

Industry experts say the disparity in sponsorship revenues of IPL and WPL are due to the difference in their popularity. Hopefully, as WPL becomes more popular, the gap will narrow.

Tata Women's Premier League

Franchises of the Women's Premier League (WPL) have struck deals with sponsors for the inaugural season starting from March 4.

Brands like fantasy sports platform Dream 11 and consumer durables brand Usha have extended their existing partnership with Mumbai Indians (MI) to its women’s team, and come on board as associate and official partners, respectively.

Sponsor support

The franchise has got on board a total for seven brands, including Lotus Herbals on the front of the jersey and Ashok Leyland on the back as principal partners. Sonata Software, along with Dream 11, are associate partners, whose logos will be on the lead and non-lead arm. Usha, Max Life Insurance, and Nutrizoe are official partners, with Usha taking up the lead spot on the cap and helmet. Max Life and Nutrizoe will not feature on the jersey or the player’s gear, but on other advertising / branding done by MI.