Vinesh Phogat: Unfortunate that IOA, sports ministry protecting a criminal instead of protecting athletes

Rudraneil Sengupta
Apr 28, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

The Supreme Court will today hear an emergency petition by the legal counsel for the wrestlers that may open the path to a police investigation against former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat (right) are among the top wrestlers leading the protest at Jantar Mantar. (Photo via Twitter/Bajrang Punia)

As the protests by India’s top wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India whom they accuse of sexual harassment, assault and intimidation, enters its sixth day at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the possibility of a breakthrough hangs in the air.

Today, the Supreme Court of India will be hearing an emergency petition by the legal counsel for the wrestlers that may open the path to a police investigation against Sharan.

The wrestlers, who had first gathered for a public protest back in January and made their accusations against then WFI President Sharan, reunited for a second round of protests that began last Sunday after they went to a police station in New Delhi to register an FIR against Sharan, but were turned back. Their first protest was called off after the Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association suspended Sharan and formed a five-member panel to investigate the allegations against him as well as run the day-to-day affairs of the wrestling federation. One of the promises made was that the panel would submit a report within a month, and action would be taken based on the report.

