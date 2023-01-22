Vinesh Phogat's accusation against WFI chief is the latest in a long history of abuse in sports

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik at a protest in Delhi against WFI President on January 18, 2023.

The cold wave in Delhi could not discourage wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia – a roll-call for the who’s who of Indian wrestling – among others, from holding their sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar earlier this week.

Support came from fellow wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia, the boxing fraternity, and several others. On the afternoon of January 20, the wrestlers wrote to P.T. Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association.

The subject of the letter was self-explanatory: “Sexual harassment complaint against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Shri Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.”

The wrestlers called off the protest only after the Union sports minister promised that an oversight committee would probe the allegations and submit a report after four weeks. Singh will “step aside” for the same period.

The allegations were not a bolt out of the blue. To quote a Rajya Sabha reply on 28 July 2022, there have been 30 (two of them anonymous) complaints of sexual harassment against the coaching authority and staff of the Sports Authority of India between 2017 and 2022.

In 2021, at least eight athletes accused coach P. Nagarajan of abusing them for several years, threatening to “end their careers”. Some of them were minors during the incidents.

In the same year, an aspiring 16-year-old cricketer from Puducherry lodged a complaint with Childline, accusing Thamaraikanna, a senior player-cum-coach, of sexual harassment.

In 2022, a female cyclist accused national sprint team coach R.K. Sharma of “inappropriate behaviour”.

There are numerous examples in India alone. But sexual abuse in sports has been restricted to neither geography nor gender.

Larry Nassar used to be the team doctor of the United States gymnastics team for nearly two decades. He had been molesting gymnasts – some of them minors – since 1998, but it was not until 2018 that he was sentenced to 40-175 years in jail.

On 2 November 2021, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai used Chinese social media platform Weibo to accuse retired Chinese Communist Party vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual harassment. The 1,500-word post disappeared mysteriously about half an hour later, and Peng stopped using social media altogether.

The tennis fraternity – from the Women’s Tennis Association to legends including (but not limited to) Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal – voiced their concerns.



On 17 November, the China Global Television Network tweeted what they claimed was a screenshot of an email sent by Peng. Many spotted a curious cursor on the ‘and’ in the second line of the body of the ‘email’.

It was not until December 1 that International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound confirmed that he had a call with Peng, and that she had been fine. Then, on 19 December, Lianhe Zaobao ran an interview of Peng, where she stated that she had been “staying at home” and had “always been free”, and denied having “said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me.”

Olympic swimming coach George Gibney avoided trial on 27 accounts of rape in his nation, Ireland. He fled to the USA via Scotland.

South Korean speed-skating coach Cho Jae-beom was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison for raping Olympics double gold medallist Shim Suk-hee when she was 17.

In 2020, former Canadian hockey players Daniel Carcillo and Garrett Taylor filed a statement of claim “on behalf of children aged 15-17 who were sexually and physically assaulted, hazed and otherwise abused while away from home and playing for CHL teams.”

In 2016, former Crewe footballer Andy Woodward accused former coach Barry Bennell of sexual harassment in the 1980s. Bennell had been using his position to abuse footballers, including minors, for decades. Subsequent accusations against others in similar positions of power prompted The Football Association to commission a review by Clive Sheldon QC.

The 700-page Sheldon Report did not mince words: “The FA acted far too slowly to introduce appropriate … child protection measures (from 1995). These are significant institutional failings for which there is no excuse. During this period, the FA did not do enough to keep children safe.”

The above examples, a small sample, came to light despite the victims not finding it easy to speak up – barring the odd exception, the response has not been swift. In many cases, action has been inadequate, and the consequences devastating.

In 2013, five female cricketers accused Multan Cricket Club chair Alam Ansari of sexual harassment. The two-member committee appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board noted, with a text message as evidence, that “the players were threatened to not appear at the inquiry.”

Yet the same report wrote that, in the absence of actual evidence, the cricketers “should be severely reprimanded for their acts.”

The board fined the cricketers and banned them for nine months for – to quote Aayush Puthran from Unveiling Jazbaa – “breach of discipline” and “bringing women’s cricket into disrepute”. Ansari responded with a lawsuit.

In 2014, a newspaper report mentioned that the five cricketers had to appear in court. When she heard of it from her brother, Haleema Rafiq – one of the victims – consumed a bottle of drain cleaner. They could not save her. She was only 17.

As is often the case, the abuser – often a coach or an administrator or a senior player – holds a position of power over the victim. Making a complaint comes with career risks for the victim, and relentless dissection on media and social media, a significant part of which involves victim-shaming and character assassination.

The handful of examples mentioned above are among the numerous reported ones, mostly since 2010. For every reported instance, there are many that go unreported. As we go back in time, the evidence becomes scantier.

The International Olympic Committee Consensus Statement classifies “any unwanted and unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature, whether verbal, non-verbal or physical” as sexual harassment.

The definition is not difficult to understand. Yet, the world of sports has often found it difficult to adhere to.