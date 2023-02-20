 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

The fading art of playing spin

R. Kaushik
Feb 20, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST

Earlier, batsmen were brought up on a diet of high-quality spin attacks while playing domestic cricket, but with a schedule packed with international matches, the current crop is deprived of this vital practice.

File photo of Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action.

Watching a pair of express quicks putting batsmen through the wringer can spark an adrenaline rush, but no sight on a cricket field is more compelling than two world-class spinners testing resolve, character and technique over a sustained period of time, and especially on an even slightly responsive surface. The experience is so intense that by the end of a day’s play, even the audience is mentally fatigued, having drawn on reservoirs of concentration and focus, what with each ball being an event in itself.

As recently as a decade and a bit back, India boasted the finest line-up of exceptional players of the turning ball. The names roll off the tongue with practised ease. Virender Sehwag. Gautam Gambhir. Rahul Dravid. Sachin Tendulkar. VVS Laxman. Sourav Ganguly. Each had a different method, each employed a different tack but the opposition knew that these virtuosos had to be prised out, that the turning ball held no fears for them.

It's not as if a special gift had been bestowed on these worthies. Brought up on a steady diet of high-quality spin bowling in domestic cricket, they honed their craft through hours of practice and match-play, bringing feet and hands into play with increasing authority and dominating spin by often playing against the turn and, therefore, finding gaps where lesser mortals would find the fielders.

There was a reason why they developed soft hands and nimble, nifty footwork. There was a reason why they could defend with felicity and attack when the slightest opportunity presented itself. Each of them had at least a couple of top-class spinners in their own state side, and a plethora in their zones when the Ranji Trophy was played on a zonal basis. Take Laxman, for example. As a teenager breaking into the Hyderabad team, he’d get to play Arshad Ayub, Kanwaljit Singh and Venkatapathi Raju, masters of their craft, at the nets. When he travelled to play Karnataka, he’d be confronted by Anil Kumble and Sunil Joshi, among others. Tamil Nadu could summon M Venkataramana, D Vasu and Aashish Kapoor, and even Kerala, then a relative domestic lightweight, could fall back on KN Ananthapadmanabhan and B Ramprakash.