Super Bowl 2023: When and where to watch, who’s performing at half-time

Super Bowl's 2023 edition is all set to take place this Sunday (Monday, February 13, according to Indian time). The big football game will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona. The event, watched by nearly 100 million around the world every year, is about a lot more than just the game.

Super Bowl half-time performances and ads make up much of its larger cultural appeal. Here's when and where you can watch Super Bowl 2023.

The game will begin kick off at 6.30 pm ET (Eastern Time) on Sunday. That's 5 am on Monday according to Indian Standard Time.

The event's official broadcaster is Fox Sports. In many countries, ESPN will be televising the game. In India, viewers can watch Super Bowl on the Star Sports network.