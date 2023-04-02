 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Salim Durani: Big-hearted Afghan who played for love of game

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

Salim Durani breathed his last on Sunday but the first and only Afghanistan- born cricketer to play Test cricket for India will forever remain Prince Salim of Indian cricket.

Salim Durani was the people's man, whose impact can never be quantified by the 29 Test matches that he played over 13 years between 1960-1973. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@KKRiders)

Sunil Gavaskar had once written that if ever Salim Durani wrote his autobiography, the apt title would be, "Ask for a Six".

Those who are still alive to recollect Indian cricket's nascent days in the 1960s and early 70s, one thing that remains etched in almost everyone's memory is that if spectators wanted a big hit, Durani duly obliged.

By shouting "Sixer, Sixer", the 90,000 spectators at the then raucous Eden Gardens would make optimal use of their lungs. And legend has it that the very next ball would either soar into long on or deep midwicket stands.

Durani was the "people's man", whose impact can never be quantified by the 29 Test matches that he played over 13 years between 1960-1973, or the 1200 plus runs he scored and 75 wickets that he took with his mean left-arm spin.