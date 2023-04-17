IPL 2023: Records that can be broken in RCB vs CSK match on Monday

Things in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are heating up and Monday promises yet another mouth-watering clash as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB are currently in seventh place in the points table with four points in four matches while CSK are in sixth place with four points in four matches, but are placed above RCB due to a better net run-rate.

A win for either teams on Monday can get them closer to the top four positions.

Here are a list of records that can be broken in the game on Monday:

21- RCB's Virat Kohli is 21 runs away from completing 1000 runs against CSK. Kohli has made 979 runs against the four-time champions with five fifties and a best score of 90 not out. 2- CSK skipper MS Dhoni needs just two more fours to reach the mark of 350 fours in the league. With 348 fours to his name, Dhoni is 15th in the all-time list.

Moneycontrol News