OG Eliud Kipchoge lost his 1st Boston Marathon, but there's a reason he still made headlines

Shrenik Avlani
Apr 23, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST

In his entire 10-year road-racing career, Kenyan legend Eliud Kipchoge has only raced 17 official marathons and has failed to win just thrice.

Eliud Kipchoge ahead of Boston Marathon 2023. (Image source: Twitter/EliudKipchoge)

The Boston Marathon, the oldest and the most popular marathon in the world, is the holy grail for runners across the globe. It’s the one that every runner trains all-life-long to qualify for. A very small percentage of runners are fast and consistent enough to run the event multiple times. Even they need to train hard to ensure they remain fast and automatically qualify for the next edition of the race. But Eliud Kipchoge, the fastest marathoner in the world, is a rarity in the running world. The double Olympic marathon winner and world record holder, who could have run the Boston Marathon whenever he wished to, had not run the Boston Marathon. Till April 17, 2023, that is. Such is Kipchoge’s reputation in the athletics world that the mere fact that he was finally making his Boston Marathon debut made headlines and had recreational athletes and running club members all excited while rivals took notice and pulled up their socks.

OG Eliud Kipchoge may have lost his first Boston Marathon, but there's a reason he still made headlines

On race Monday—Boston Marathon is always held on the third Monday of April—about 30,000 runners from 120 countries lined up at the start line of the race in cold and wet conditions. Despite the light rain, the elite field which had multiple past Boston Marathon winners and winners of other Marathon Majors, Kipchoge got off to a good start and led the race in the early stages and was with the leading pack till the section known as Heartbreak Hill, which is in the final third of the marathon course. For first-time Boston Marathon runners, it is this section of the course that runs through a rolling terrain where they run into trouble and invariably slow down. That’s how this section earned its moniker. Kipchoge, the Boston Marathon debutant, also ran into trouble at Heartbreak Hill and that’s when last year’s Boston winner Evans Chebet and his training partner, the 2021 Boston winner Benson Kipruto, both Kenyans, made their move. Kipchoge fell behind and went on to finish sixth in 2:09:23 while Chebet became the first man since 2008 to defend his title here finishing in 2:05:54. Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay was the runners-up with 2:06:04 while Kipruto finished third with 2:06:06.

