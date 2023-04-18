Boston Marathon 2023: What went wrong for Eliud Kipchoge, the man who broke the 2-hour barrier?

Kipchoge has already won four of the six major marathons: Chicago, Berlin, Tokyo and London. Now, he wants to win the New York and Boston marathons and a third Olympic gold at Paris 2024. (Image source: Twitter/EliudKipchoge)

Eliud Kipchoge is the greatest marathon runner of all time—there is so little doubt about that imperious statement that the Kenyan great finishing sixth at a major marathon becomes bigger news than the Kenyan, Evans Chebet, who managed to win one of the trickiest races in the world twice in a row.

Kipchoge is the undisputed emperor of the distance-running world. He may be 38 years old, pushing the age limit for an elite athlete, but it was only last year in Berlin that he broke his own world record yet again, setting the bar at 2 hours 1 minute and 9 seconds. That’s 30 seconds shaved off his previous record, which itself had broken the earlier record by a barely-believable minute and 18 seconds. He has, of course, pulled off the greatest unofficial timing ever, when he ran a marathon under the 2-hour mark, a time once described as beyond human capability. That was in 2019, in a race that was designed to aid Kipchoge in running as fast as possible. Kipchoge has two Olympic gold medals and has won 17 of the 20 marathons he has run in his career.

Any way you look at it, Kipchoge is super-human.

Which brings us to the question—what went wrong for him in Boston? Is it a sign for him to hang up his boots? Will he fall short of his self-set goal of winning all six marathon majors—Boston, where he made his debut in this race; New York, where he is yet to run; to add to the four he was won already: Chicago, Berlin, Tokyo and London? What status of his desire to win a third Olympic gold in Paris next year?

The speculations were fuelled by his absence at the press conference post the Boston Marathon on 17 April, though Kipchoge released a statement via his social media soon after: “I live for the moments where I get to challenge the limits. It’s never guaranteed, it’s never easy. Today was a tough day for me. I pushed myself as hard as I could but sometimes, we must accept that today wasn’t the day to push the barrier to a greater height. I want to congratulate my competitors and thank everyone in Boston and from home for the incredible support I am so humbled to receive. In sports, you win and you lose and there is always tomorrow to set a new challenge. Excited for what’s ahead.”

It is hard to remember, especially when it comes to someone like Kipchoge, that all athletes are bound to have a bit of an off day at some point in their career, that every runner in the history of the sport has had races where they could not do their best. For Kipchoge, those moments of (relative) failure almost never come, which is why the Boston sixth place finish creates waves.

Yet, it could almost have been predicted. Here’s why. The course in Boston, a 42.16 km stretch from Hopkinton to Back Bay, is a not the kind of route Kipchoge is used to, at least competitively. Though he trains in the highlands of Kenya, with its steep elevation changes, Kipchoge’s favourite races, London and Berlin, and even Tokyo, feature flat routes and pleasant running weather.

The Boston course is hilly, the weather inclement. It begins with a descent, almost 26km of downhill running, before it gets crazy, with roughly 8 km worth of rib-kicking uphills, followed by a downhill stretch and an even, sea-level run to the finish. It’s a route that requires tactical planning instead of Kipchoge’s usual but extraordinary gift for speed.

Kipchoge told journalists in the lead up to the Boston Marathon that he was not thinking of strategies or studying the route, nor was he training differently.

A common strategy at the Boston Marathon, for example, is to conserve energy till Heartbreak Hill, where the climbs begin, and then negotiate the uphill sections so you are in a good position to surge through to the lead in the downhill, and the final, flat section.

Kipchoge did exactly the opposite, following his usual race tactic of taking the lead right at the beginning. In London, Berlin, or Tokyo, this means no one will catch him for the duration of the race, as his indefatigable engine chugs on.

In Boston, Kipchoge had to contend with a mild but consistent headwind, as well as a drizzle, even as he insisted on staying not just in the lead, but also front and centre of the lead pack.

And, almost by the book, Kipchoge lost the lead around the 30km mark in the uphill sections. He also had no juice left for the final portion to speed his way through the pack.

What does this mean for Kipchoge going forward?

Perhaps only this, that a sporting great learnt a small lesson on a route he has never run before, so he can go back into training and fix whatever little tactical nuances are left to fix for a serial winner to continue a winning spree, at least for one more year.

And then he may get the chance to count everything off his running bucket list: all six marathon majors conquered, a third Olympic gold, and even that thing everyone says is impossible: An official sub-2-hour marathon.