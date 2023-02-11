 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘KL Rahul’s performance below par’: Ex-cricketer Venkatesh Prasad slams ‘favouritism’

Feb 11, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

Venkatesh Prasad described KL Rahul's performance as "consistently inconsistent" and said he couldn't think of anyone else who got as many chances as he did.

KL Rahul's test performance has been below par and his selection as vice-captain is based on "favouritism" rather than merit, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad claimed in a series of tweets on February 11, as India took on Australia in the Border–Gavaskar Trophy Test cricket series.

Prasad described Rahul's performance as "consistently inconsistent". He praised the cricketer's talent and ability but said in his eight years on field, he had failed to convert his "potential into performance".

"A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary," he continued. "Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances."

 

He listed the top-form cricketers who, in his opinion, deserve better chances.