ISSF Shooting World Cup: Rudrankksh Patil wins gold in men's 10m air rifle

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 09:38 PM IST

World number one Rudrankksh Patil got the better of Germany's Maximilian Ulbrich 16-8 in the gold medal contest.

Reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil won the gold medal in the men's 10m Air Rifle competition, while Tilottama Sen, all of 14, claimed bronze in the women's category of the ISSF Shooting World Cup here on Tuesday.

India now has five medals in its kitty, including three gold.

World number one Rudrankksh got the better of Germany's Maximilian Ulbrich 16-8 in the gold medal contest.

Rudrankksh also topped the ranking round with a total score of 262.0, with Ulbrich scoring 260.6.