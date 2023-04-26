 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: We will work on increasing Arjun Tendulkar's pace, says Shane Bond

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bond has said he will be working on increasing the pace of Arjun Tendulkar, whose speeds currently hover around 130 kph.

Four days after being smashed for 48 runs, including 31 in one over against Punjab Kings, Tendulkar junior made a fine comeback against Gujarat Titans and ended the game with figures of 1/9 in two overs here on Tuesday.

"He did well today, obviously after what happened in the last game. It's never easy to step out onto the ground that is a Colosseum with a big crowd. We will work on increasing his pace, but he did all that was asked of him today," Bond said at the media conference after the match which MI lost by 55 runs.

Left-arm seamer Arjun, who ended his long wait for an IPL debut on April 16 at the very venue where his father played his last international match, has managed to impress with his bowling, save the outing against Punjab Kings.