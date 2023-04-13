 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma, Shubman Gill shine as Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 11:53 PM IST

Medium pacer Mohit marked his comeback with figures of 2/18 as holders GT restricted PBKS to 153 for eight.

Gujarat Titans batters Shubman Gill and David Miller during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Punjab Kings, in Mohali, on April 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat Titans roared back to winning ways with a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings after Mohit Sharma's excellent return to the IPL and Shubman Gill's 49-ball 67 in Mohali on Thursday.

Playing in his first game in the league since 2020, Mohit was exceptional in the penultimate over, giving away as little as six runs.

When their turn to bat came, Gill led the way with his fine half-century as GT completed the chase of 154 in 19.5 overs, four days after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Kolkata Knight Riders.