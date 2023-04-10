 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Pooran, Stoinis hand LSG memorable win over RCB

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 11:54 PM IST

Indian Premier League: Chasing 213, LSG rode on Pooran and Stoinis' brilliance to eke out a memorable win. Pooran recorded the season's fastest fifty, reaching the landmark in only 15 balls.

Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on April 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Nicholas Pooran smashed a match-winning 19-ball 62 while Marcus Stoinis made 65 as Lucknow Super Giants prevailed over Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

Chasing 213, LSG rode on Pooran and Stoinis' brilliance to eke out a memorable win. Pooran recorded the season's fastest fifty, reaching the landmark in only 15 balls.

Earlier, captain Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell smashed blistering half-centuries as RCB posted an imposing 212 for two after being sent into bat.

While Du Plessis made an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, Kohli took the centre stage initially with his 44-ball 61-run knock, as the duo shared 96 runs for the opening wicket after being sent into bat.