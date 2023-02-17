 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023 | Holders Gujarat Titans to play CSK in the opener on March 31 in Ahmedabad

Feb 17, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST

According to the schedule announced by the BCCI on Friday, there will be a total of 52 round-robin matches.

While the weekdays will feature one match, double headers are scheduled every Saturday and Sunday. (Image: https://www.iplt20.com)

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will play four-time winners Chennai Super Kings to begin the upcoming Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on March 31.

The Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, won the title in their debut season last year.

The first double-header of the season will see Punjab Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants facing Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on April 1.