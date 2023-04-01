 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill sizzles as Gujarat Titans begin title defence with five-win over CSK

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 12:08 AM IST

Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on March 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Shubman Gill eclipsed Ruturaj Gaikwad's high-quality knock with a dazzling half-century as Gujarat Titans began their title defence with a convincing five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener  in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gaikwad was all class in his 92 off 50 balls before Titans pulled things back in the middle overs to limit Chennai Super Kings to 178 for seven after opting to bowl first in front of a near capacity crowd at the world's largest cricket stadium here.

In the form of his life over the past three months, Gill played some jaw-dropping strokes in his 63 off 36 balls to set up a fine win for the home team. Titans got home in 19.2 overs.

Gill's opening partner Wriddhiman Saha showed he has still got it as he smashed a couple of sixes and as many fours in his 16-ball 25 that got the Titans going in the run chase.