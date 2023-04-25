 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals pip hapless Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs in low-scoring thriller

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 12:03 AM IST

Indian Premier League: The offspin allrounder Sundar (4-0-28-3) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-11-2) exposed the batting frailties of Delhi Capitals' in the first half of the game to restrict them to 144/9 after David Warner opted to bat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Aiden Markram being bowled out by Delhi Capitals bowler Axar Patel during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, in Hyderabad, on April 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Washington Sundar's allround effort went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad made heavy weather of a below-par chase to go down to Delhi Capitals by seven runs, their third defeat in a row in the IPL, in Hyderabad on Monday.

But an inexplicable batting approach in which SRH never looked to dominate led to their downfall as they were restricted to 137/6.

Having lost half of their side for 85 runs in 14.1 overs, SRH's recovery was led by Heinrich Klaasen (31; 19b, 3x4, 1x6) and Sundar who came up with 15-ball 24 not out (3x4s).