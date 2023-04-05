 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals need senior players to deliver, says AB de Villiers

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

Indian Premier League: The Capitals have made a poor start this year, losing both matches under new captain David Warner.

AB de Villiers (File image)

Delhi Capitals have not come across as a squad which has gelled well together this season, according to South Africa great AB de Villiers, who feels the team's senior players need to step up and put in impactful performances.

The Capitals have made a poor start this year, losing both matches under new captain David Warner.

"It has not been easy for them. It is never easy when you start with an away game and you lose badly like they did. Especially, when you are fielding like they way they did in the first game. It is generally a sign of what the vibe in the squad is like," said de Villiers during a virtual media interaction on Wednesday.

"I know Ricky Ponting pretty well, he would have covered all the bases, you cannot look at the coaching staff; they would not have left a stone unturned. They made some good buys in the auction. It is a solid squad, it is possibly a tournament-winning squad.